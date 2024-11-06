Lady of Spain wasn’t particularly fancied in the betting prior to her debut, but she made a winning start in taking fashion at Wolverhampton in December, making good headway three wide on the home turn and leading on the bridle entering the final furlong before quickening clear.

She didn’t beat much on that occasion, but it was hard not to be impressed by the manner of her victory, and she followed up with the minimum of fuss over the same course and distance 12 weeks later.

Lady of Spain didn’t win by as far, but she displayed signs of inexperience and picked up well in the closing stages to be cosily on top at the line. She seemingly is a little fragile, as she returns from another break now, but she remains with plenty of potential, especially now handicapping from what looks like a lenient opening mark.