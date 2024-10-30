Sporting Life
Timeform Flagged Up selection for Thursday's racing

By Timeform
16:35 · WED October 30, 2024

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Harry’s Hope – 15:35 Stratford

Flags: Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer Top Rated

Harry’s Hope showed a bit over hurdles last season, but she was a winner in Irish points prior to that, and she has shown much improved form since switched to fences this season.

She proved a different proposition when making a winning start in this sphere at Southwell earlier this month, jumping soundly and impressing how she went through her race.

Harry’s Hope progressed again to follow up under a 7lb penalty at Exeter three weeks ago, coming in for another confident ride while again producing some accurate leaps and just pushed out for a comfortable success. She is a horse to keep on the right side and a further 6lb rise in the weights shouldn’t be enough to prevent her completing a hat-trick.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

