Harry’s Hope showed a bit over hurdles last season, but she was a winner in Irish points prior to that, and she has shown much improved form since switched to fences this season.
She proved a different proposition when making a winning start in this sphere at Southwell earlier this month, jumping soundly and impressing how she went through her race.
Harry’s Hope progressed again to follow up under a 7lb penalty at Exeter three weeks ago, coming in for another confident ride while again producing some accurate leaps and just pushed out for a comfortable success. She is a horse to keep on the right side and a further 6lb rise in the weights shouldn’t be enough to prevent her completing a hat-trick.
