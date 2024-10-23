Ruby Rascal had looked limited on her first five starts, including two in handicaps, but she showed much improved form returned to the all-weather and upped to seven furlongs when runner-up at Chelmsford recently.

She also left the impression that she could have won on another day, travelling fluently in rear but caught behind rivals in the straight, having to wait for a gap and staying on well to the line once in the clear.

Ruby Rascal finished never nearer than at the finish, but that was a clear career-best effort, and there may be even more to come from her at this distance on an artificial surface.