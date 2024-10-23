Sporting Life
Timeform Flagged Up selection for Thursday's racing

By Timeform
16:32 · WED October 23, 2024

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Ruby Rascal – 18:30 Southwell

Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated

Ruby Rascal had looked limited on her first five starts, including two in handicaps, but she showed much improved form returned to the all-weather and upped to seven furlongs when runner-up at Chelmsford recently.

She also left the impression that she could have won on another day, travelling fluently in rear but caught behind rivals in the straight, having to wait for a gap and staying on well to the line once in the clear.

Ruby Rascal finished never nearer than at the finish, but that was a clear career-best effort, and there may be even more to come from her at this distance on an artificial surface.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

