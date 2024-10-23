The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Ruby Rascal had looked limited on her first five starts, including two in handicaps, but she showed much improved form returned to the all-weather and upped to seven furlongs when runner-up at Chelmsford recently.
She also left the impression that she could have won on another day, travelling fluently in rear but caught behind rivals in the straight, having to wait for a gap and staying on well to the line once in the clear.
Ruby Rascal finished never nearer than at the finish, but that was a clear career-best effort, and there may be even more to come from her at this distance on an artificial surface.
