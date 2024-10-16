Knomorediamonds made an alarming start to his career when running out in a bumper at Aintree, but he went on to show fair form in that sphere, and he has also shaped with promise in both completed starts over hurdles.

He caught the eye somewhat on his return from five months off at Perth three weeks ago, given a patient ride but in touch turning for home before becoming outpaced.

Knomorediamonds rallied well in the closing stages, though, leaving the impression that this longer trip will unlock further improvement. An opening mark of 104 shouldn't be beyond him and he is a horse to remain positive about.