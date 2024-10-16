Sporting Life
Timeform Flagged Up selection for Thursday's racing

By Timeform
16:50 · WED October 16, 2024

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

KNOMOREDIAMONDS - 13:22 Carlisle

Flag: Horse In Focus

Knomorediamonds made an alarming start to his career when running out in a bumper at Aintree, but he went on to show fair form in that sphere, and he has also shaped with promise in both completed starts over hurdles.

He caught the eye somewhat on his return from five months off at Perth three weeks ago, given a patient ride but in touch turning for home before becoming outpaced.

Knomorediamonds rallied well in the closing stages, though, leaving the impression that this longer trip will unlock further improvement. An opening mark of 104 shouldn't be beyond him and he is a horse to remain positive about.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

