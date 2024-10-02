Let's Go Hugo caught the eye when an unlucky-in-running sixth at Redcar a couple of weeks ago as he was in touch and looked set to launch a threatening challenge on the approach to the final furlong, but he was short of room against the far rail and could never open up. He was beaten less than a length and a half at Redcar, despite that impeded passage, and showed enough there to suggest that he's in good form, so he's of firm interest off the same mark that he defied over this course and distance in April. In-form apprentice Tom Kiely-Marshall has had five winners from his last ten rides and takes off a valuable 7 lb.

