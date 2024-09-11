Promethean had some strong form in novice events as a juvenile last season, mixing it with some now-smart types in races which have worked out well, and he has caught the eye in two so far this season.

He didn’t settle fully on his return over a mile and a quarter at Newbury, but still ran well on his return from six months off, and he built on that effort when an unlucky loser back at a mile on handicap debut at Newmarket last month.

Promethean received a hefty bump from the eventual winner leaving the stalls on that occasion, which resulted in him racing further back than ideal, and he made up lots of ground in the closing stages, only just failing to get his head in front.

He left the impression he’s on a very good mark, and that performance can be marked up further when taking sectionals into account, so he makes plenty of appeal now moving back up in trip from just a 2 lb higher mark.