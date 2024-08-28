Warmonger was beaten in his first three starts in handicaps, but he is very much on an upward curve now, winning his last three starts in the style of a typically progressive Sir Mark Prescott three-year-old. He landed the odds in style at Lingfield (turf) last month, relishing the step up to two miles for the first time, and he had little problem following up from a 5 lb higher mark at Newbury two weeks later, beating Road To Wembley, who won a Racing League handicap at Newcastle last week.Warmonger completed a hat-trick in style at Kempton last time, too, quite weak in the betting but confirming he’s a horse who is improving in leaps and bounds at present. He was value for at least double the three and three quarter lengths winning margin, and he is expected to defy another 10 lb rise in the weights now.

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here .

