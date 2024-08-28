Sporting Life
Timeform Flagged Up selection for Thursday's racing

By Timeform
17:05 · WED August 28, 2024

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Warmonger – 19:12 Southwell

Flag: Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer

Warmonger was beaten in his first three starts in handicaps, but he is very much on an upward curve now, winning his last three starts in the style of a typically progressive Sir Mark Prescott three-year-old. He landed the odds in style at Lingfield (turf) last month, relishing the step up to two miles for the first time, and he had little problem following up from a 5 lb higher mark at Newbury two weeks later, beating Road To Wembley, who won a Racing League handicap at Newcastle last week.Warmonger completed a hat-trick in style at Kempton last time, too, quite weak in the betting but confirming he’s a horse who is improving in leaps and bounds at present. He was value for at least double the three and three quarter lengths winning margin, and he is expected to defy another 10 lb rise in the weights now.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

