Opal Storm defied odds of 66/1 when opening her account in a five-furlong handicap at Carlisle last year for Chris Fairhurst and she has proved very consistent since moving yards this season. She was unlucky not to push the reopposing Refuge closer when runner-up over this course and distance three weeks ago, that one drifting into her path as she was mounting a serious challenge, and unable to recover after switching for a run. Opal Storm is better off at the weights with that rival now and, given she remains less exposed than most she’ll meet at this level, she remains a horse to be firmly interested in.

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here .

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.