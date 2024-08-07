Dashing Donkey opened his account in straightforward fashion over this course and distance three starts back and he followed up in comfortable fashion returned to this venue over seven furlongs next time. He was unable to complete a hat-trick at Leicester last month, but he shaped as though still in top form, just not as well positioned racing much closer to the near side than the three that finished in front of him. Dashing Donkey finished with running left at the line and, given he’s looked an improved performer of late, he’s well worth another chance to prove himself well handicapped, particularly returned to this venue.

