Timeform Flagged Up selection for Thursday's racing

By Timeform
16:45 · WED August 07, 2024

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Dashing Donkey – 16:45 Yarmouth

Flags: Horse In Focus, Horses For Courses

Dashing Donkey opened his account in straightforward fashion over this course and distance three starts back and he followed up in comfortable fashion returned to this venue over seven furlongs next time. He was unable to complete a hat-trick at Leicester last month, but he shaped as though still in top form, just not as well positioned racing much closer to the near side than the three that finished in front of him. Dashing Donkey finished with running left at the line and, given he’s looked an improved performer of late, he’s well worth another chance to prove himself well handicapped, particularly returned to this venue.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

