Ashdale Bob 's first stint over fences comprised only three starts towards the back-end of 2021 but a dominant success on his return to chasing at Kilbeggan in June suggests that connections should have persevered for longer in this sphere. Ashdale Bob hasn't won over hurdles since April 2021, but he has run a number of big races in defeat and shown smart form, most notably when twice finishing runner-up in Grade 1 company. He didn't have to run up to the pick of his form to snap the losing sequence at Kilbeggan, but he created a good impression in winning a decent beginners' chase for the time of year and was ultimately well on top, pulling three and a quarter lengths clear of Thecompanysergeant who won at this meeting on Tuesday. Even that form identifies Ashdale Bob as the one to beat in this Grade 3, while his hurdles form offers encouragement that he can find extra if required. Irish champion jumps jockey Jack Kennedy takes over in the saddle from conditional rider Conor Smithers.

