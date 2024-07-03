TIRIAC is a sprint handicapper on the up for Jack Channon whose string is in good form in general. With cheekpieces back on, the four-year-old got off the mark for the season under testing conditions at Windsor in May and then followed up at York on good ground later in the month when coming off a strong pace to beat Holkham Bay by a short head in a big field. The same pair met again over the same course and distance last month, and while Holkham Bay came out on top this time, Tiriac shaped well just over a length behind him in third. Tiriac was off a 5 lb higher mark last time but gave the impression the handicapper hasn’t caught up with him just yet as he was forced to switch over a furlong out, conceding first run to the pair who beat him, before finishing well. He can resume winning ways in this less competitive race.

