The London Gold Cup is always one of the strongest three-year-old middle-distance handicaps of the year and the latest edition featured plenty of promising sorts, including six last-time-out winners.
It was impressive, therefore, that King's Gambit was able to establish himself as a class apart from his rivals on his reappearance and handicap debut, making a mockery of his opening mark as he stormed four lengths clear.
The turn of foot King's Gambit produced at Newbury marked him out as an exciting prospect and the smart level of form he showed suggests he's well up to winning at pattern level, just like Al Kazeem, Time Test and Headman who also won the London Gold Cup before going on to better things for the Charlton stable.
