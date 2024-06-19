Sporting Life
Flagged Up2

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Thursday's racing

By Timeform
17:42 · WED June 19, 2024

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

King's Gambit - 17:40 Royal Ascot

Flags: Horse In Focus, Top-Rated

The London Gold Cup is always one of the strongest three-year-old middle-distance handicaps of the year and the latest edition featured plenty of promising sorts, including six last-time-out winners.

It was impressive, therefore, that King's Gambit was able to establish himself as a class apart from his rivals on his reappearance and handicap debut, making a mockery of his opening mark as he stormed four lengths clear.

The turn of foot King's Gambit produced at Newbury marked him out as an exciting prospect and the smart level of form he showed suggests he's well up to winning at pattern level, just like Al Kazeem, Time Test and Headman who also won the London Gold Cup before going on to better things for the Charlton stable.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

