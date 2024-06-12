Yorkshire shaped well when only narrowly denied at Doncaster 12 days ago and he still looks fairly treated after edging up 1 lb in the weights. Yorkshire was caught further back than ideal in a steadily-run race that developed into a dash, but he impressed with how smoothly he made his headway and was only edged out by a rival with some useful sprint form who was well equipped for such a test. The lightly raced Yorkshire had also done well under the circumstances when sharing the spoils on his return at Thirsk last month and he remains capable of better for the in-form Ed Bethell who had three winners and three seconds from his first ten runners in June. He should prove tough to beat if coping with the step up in trip to this extended mile on his first start beyond seven furlongs.

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here .

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.