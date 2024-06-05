Dahlia Noir cost €125,000 as a yearling and made plenty of appeal on paper - her dam was a mile and a half winner out of half-sister to top-class miler Rock of Gibraltar - and she shaped very well amidst signs of inexperience when finishing runner-up over a similar trip at this course on her debut last month. She missed the break on that occasion, but made good headway out wide on the home turn, and stayed on well to be beaten two lengths by another above-average newcomer. Dahlia Noir looks a sure-fire improver on the back of that effort and she sets a good standard on form.

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here .

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.