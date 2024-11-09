Certainly Red had to settle for second behind Copperhead at Chepstow last month but he shaped well on his return to action and looks capable of turning the tables on these much more favourable terms (he's 11 lb better off with the winner who subsequently won at Aintree). Certainly Red failed to win last season but he ran some good races in some competitive handicap chases at this venue, finishing third in the London National, runner-up in the Masters Handicap Chase and fourth in the bet365 Gold Cup. A win at Sandown during the previous campaign further underlines Certainly Red's effectiveness over this course and he can build on his encouraging comeback at Chepstow where he jumped well and stuck to his task.

