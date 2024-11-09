Sporting Life
Timeform Flagged Up selection

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Sunday's racing

By Timeform
17:51 · SAT November 09, 2024

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Certainly Red - 15:25 Sandown

Flags: Horse In Focus, Horses For Courses, Top-Rated

Certainly Red had to settle for second behind Copperhead at Chepstow last month but he shaped well on his return to action and looks capable of turning the tables on these much more favourable terms (he's 11 lb better off with the winner who subsequently won at Aintree). Certainly Red failed to win last season but he ran some good races in some competitive handicap chases at this venue, finishing third in the London National, runner-up in the Masters Handicap Chase and fourth in the bet365 Gold Cup. A win at Sandown during the previous campaign further underlines Certainly Red's effectiveness over this course and he can build on his encouraging comeback at Chepstow where he jumped well and stuck to his task.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

