Alien Storm had some fairly useful form over hurdles, but he proved better than ever on his first start over fences to make a winning debut in this sphere at Plumpton last month.
He was strong in the betting and looked a natural over larger obstacles, given a patient ride and impressing with his jumping, leaping into the lead three from home and clearing the second last so well he pecked on landing.
Alien Storm soon recovered and was readily on top at the finish, having more in hand than the official margin suggests, and a subsequent 8lb rise in the weights almost certainly underestimates him.
