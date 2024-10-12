Hand Over Fist relished the step up to an extended three miles when winning on his first start in a handicap chase at Kilbeggan in August, and he was still in front and finding for pressure when coming down two out at Downpatrick last month. He would have finished a close second at worst had he completed and he showed enough to suggest that he remains well handicapped following an 8 lb rise in the weights for his Kilbeggan success. He still has the Timeform 'small p' to show he's open to improvement in this sphere and he should give another good account from the same mark he competed off at Downpatrick.

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here .

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.