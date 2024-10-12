Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Flagged Up2

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Sunday's racing

By Timeform
18:10 · SAT October 12, 2024

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Hand Over Fist - 16:55 Cork

Flags: Horse In Focus, Top-Rated

Hand Over Fist relished the step up to an extended three miles when winning on his first start in a handicap chase at Kilbeggan in August, and he was still in front and finding for pressure when coming down two out at Downpatrick last month. He would have finished a close second at worst had he completed and he showed enough to suggest that he remains well handicapped following an 8 lb rise in the weights for his Kilbeggan success. He still has the Timeform 'small p' to show he's open to improvement in this sphere and he should give another good account from the same mark he competed off at Downpatrick.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING