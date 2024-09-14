Sporting Life
Timeform Flagged Up selection for Sunday's racing

By Timeform
17:53 · SAT September 14, 2024

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Ten Pounds - 14:40 Doncaster

Flags: Horse In Focus, Top-Rated

Ten Pounds completed the hat-trick in impressive style on his handicap debut at Newcastle last month and looks like a smart sort who will make his mark at a higher level. That Newcastle handicap attracted some useful, in-form horses and looked much more competitive than the novices Ten Pounds had won, but he still proved a class apart from his rivals. Ten Pounds impressed with how strongly he travelled and how readily he settled maters after quickening to the front over a furlong out, and even a 9 lb rise in the weights may not be enough to check the progress of this unexposed three-year-old.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

