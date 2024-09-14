Ten Pounds completed the hat-trick in impressive style on his handicap debut at Newcastle last month and looks like a smart sort who will make his mark at a higher level. That Newcastle handicap attracted some useful, in-form horses and looked much more competitive than the novices Ten Pounds had won, but he still proved a class apart from his rivals. Ten Pounds impressed with how strongly he travelled and how readily he settled maters after quickening to the front over a furlong out, and even a 9 lb rise in the weights may not be enough to check the progress of this unexposed three-year-old.

