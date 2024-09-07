Sporting Life
Timeform Flagged Up selection for Sunday's racing

By Timeform
16:12 · SAT September 07, 2024

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Yes I’m Mali – 14:50 York

Flags: Hot Trainer, Top Rated

Yes I’m Mali started favourite and duly made a winning debut at Wetherby in June, overcoming inexperience but looking a nice prospect as he cosily got the better of a next-time-out winner.

He was disappointing next time, but he has got back on track in handicaps the last twice, producing a big career-best effort when winning a big-field nursery over this course and distance at the Ebor meeting last month.

Yes I’m Mali also displayed a terrific attitude on that occasion, digging deep under pressure once tackled in the closing stages and proving very game to hold off the challengers. That race is already working out and Yes I’m Mali looks a big player from a 5 lb higher mark in what looks a less-competitive handicap.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

