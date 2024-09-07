The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Yes I’m Mali started favourite and duly made a winning debut at Wetherby in June, overcoming inexperience but looking a nice prospect as he cosily got the better of a next-time-out winner.
He was disappointing next time, but he has got back on track in handicaps the last twice, producing a big career-best effort when winning a big-field nursery over this course and distance at the Ebor meeting last month.
Yes I’m Mali also displayed a terrific attitude on that occasion, digging deep under pressure once tackled in the closing stages and proving very game to hold off the challengers. That race is already working out and Yes I’m Mali looks a big player from a 5 lb higher mark in what looks a less-competitive handicap.
