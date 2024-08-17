Letsbefrank won back-to-back handicaps at Hamilton and Thirsk in June, looking very progressive over a mile and three quarters on the latter occasion, and he has run a cracking couple of races over two miles on his last two starts at York and Haydock. He went agonisingly close to collecting a £100,000 bonus for three wins in a season in the Sunday Series last time, leading briefly and sticking to his task, but just denied by a well-treated and likeable mare. Letsbefrank has another opportunity to land the valuable bonus now and, in a race which doesn’t look as deep, he seems sure to launch another bold bid.

