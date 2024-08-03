SOLOMON began his career for William Haggas on the all-weather early this year, winning a novice at Southwell on his second start but then bumping into none other than Notable Speech when third in a conditions event at Kempton. The future 2000 Guineas winner added the Sussex Stakes to his cv earlier this week, but Solomon shaped at Kempton as though in need of further than a mile himself. After all, he’s a half-brother to Soulcombe who won the Melrose at York for the same connections before being sold to Australia where he was runner-up in last year’s Melbourne Cup. After a five-month break, Solomon was duly stepped up to a mile and a quarter for his handicap debut at York last month but didn’t get a clear run in mid-division. Heading the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and with a ‘p’ denoting he’s still open to improvement, he looks well worth another chance.

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here .

