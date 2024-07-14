Everyday Champagne initially failed to kick on after making a winning start for Nick Alexander at Ayr last year, but he bounced back to form when runner-up at Kelso in May, seemingly appreciating the return to a sounder surface and the application of more positive tactics. Everyday Champagne was also ridden from the front over this course and distance last time but he was taken on by the reopposing Half Shot a fair way out which possibly softened him up a touch. Everyday Champagne stuck to his task well, comfortably seeing things out better than Half Shot who faded into fourth, but he was picked off by a more patiently ridden rival and had to settle for second. That effort underlined Everyday Champagne's wellbeing and effectiveness over this course and distance, and he still looks fairly treated following a 5 lb rise in the weights.

