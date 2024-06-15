Sporting Life
Flagged Up2

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Sunday's racing

By Timeform
17:52 · SAT June 15, 2024

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

MM Dragonfly - 14:45 Gowran Park

Flags: Top-Rated, Trainer Uplift

Mm Dragonfly showed only modest form in three maidens for Mick Halford and Tracey Collins but she is a fascinating runner on her handicap debut having joined Paddy Twomey. Twomey has quickly established himself as one of the leading trainers in Ireland and since the start of 2019 has operated at an excellent strike rate around 28%, gaining a reputation for doing especially well with recruits. Mm Dragonfly starts out from a handicap mark of 65 and, with the stable switch and application of a tongue tie offering obvious hope for improvement, that could prove lenient.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

