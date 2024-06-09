Hedonista won a couple of times on the all-weather last season, looking a useful prospect when opening his account in handicaps from a BHA mark of 72 at Kempton in September, and she improved further on her return when finishing runner-up at Ascot last month. She proved she is just as effective on turf that day, pushing the well-in winner close, beaten only a head and comfortably on top of the remainder. That run should have brought her forward again and she is a young stayer to keep on the right side having been raised just 2 lb in the weights.

