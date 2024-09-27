Sporting Life
Flagged Up2

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Saturday's racing

By Timeform
16:34 · FRI September 27, 2024

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Roi de France - 15:40 Newmarket

Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated

Roi De France bumped into a couple of useful types on his first two starts, but he landed the odds with the minimum of fuss at the third time of asking over a mile at Windsor in July, tanking along and easily moving clear of some good prospects in the closing stages.

He duly showed much improved form on his handicap debut over this trip at Yarmouth last week, too, posting form verging on smart and finding only a fellow handicap debutant who got first run too good.

Roi de France left the impression he would have been suited by a stronger gallop on that occasion, something he will get here, and he looks very well treated from the same mark. The ground is an unknown, but he looks a pattern-class performer in the making, and he represents a yard that have had success with similar types in this race in the past.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

