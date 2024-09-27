Roi De France bumped into a couple of useful types on his first two starts, but he landed the odds with the minimum of fuss at the third time of asking over a mile at Windsor in July, tanking along and easily moving clear of some good prospects in the closing stages.

He duly showed much improved form on his handicap debut over this trip at Yarmouth last week, too, posting form verging on smart and finding only a fellow handicap debutant who got first run too good.

Roi de France left the impression he would have been suited by a stronger gallop on that occasion, something he will get here, and he looks very well treated from the same mark. The ground is an unknown, but he looks a pattern-class performer in the making, and he represents a yard that have had success with similar types in this race in the past.