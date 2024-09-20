The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Flags: Hot Trainer, Top-Rated
This looks a strong renewal of the Doonside Cup, but the Strensall Stakes fifth Enfjaar is fancied to get back to winning ways now back up in trip/down in grade on ground that suits. He won well at in the John Smith's Cup Handicap at York in July and looked unlucky not to follow up in a similar even at Goodwood on his next start, given too much to do. The in-form Roger Varian won this race in 2022 with Royal Champion - who was also a four-year-old bidding to bounce back from a couple of defeats – and Enfjaar, who tops Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, is fancied to make the most of the 3 lb he receives from main rival Phantom Flight.
