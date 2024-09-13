The three-year-old mile handicap at York's Ebor meeting contained plenty of progressive and well-bred types from top yards so it should prove a rich source of winners. The winner, Treasure Time , had been unlucky in running at Goodwood on his previous start and he didn't have everything go his own way at York as he was further back than ideal in a race run at just a fair gallop on quick ground. However, Treasure Time really impressed with his strength in the finish and he powered to the front 50 yards out and was nicely on top at the line. The way he stormed home there suggests he could do even better granted a strong gallop, and he still looks fairly treated following a 7 lb rise in the weights.

