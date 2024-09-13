Sporting Life
Timeform Flagged Up selection for Saturday's racing

By Timeform
17:24 · FRI September 13, 2024

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Treasure Time - 17:25 Doncaster

Flags: Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer, Top-Rated

The three-year-old mile handicap at York's Ebor meeting contained plenty of progressive and well-bred types from top yards so it should prove a rich source of winners. The winner, Treasure Time, had been unlucky in running at Goodwood on his previous start and he didn't have everything go his own way at York as he was further back than ideal in a race run at just a fair gallop on quick ground. However, Treasure Time really impressed with his strength in the finish and he powered to the front 50 yards out and was nicely on top at the line. The way he stormed home there suggests he could do even better granted a strong gallop, and he still looks fairly treated following a 7 lb rise in the weights.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

