Timeform Flagged Up selection for Saturday's racing

By Timeform
16:55 · FRI September 06, 2024

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Master Builder – 13:50 Haydock

Flags: Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer, Top Rated

Master Builder shaped well behind a useful type on his debut at Windsor, and improved as expected to open his account in heavy ground at Salisbury next time, beating a subsequent three-time winner by a head and displaying a good attitude.

Given how that form has worked out, he looked potentially well treated on his handicap debut in the Melrose at York last time, attracting support at big odds and duly running a cracker to finish third.

That was a much improved performance, clearly relishing the step up to this trip, having to switch over a furlong out but finishing his race to good effect. The likely easier ground at Haydock will suit him well and he remains a horse to be positive about following a 3 lb rise.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

