Master Builder shaped well behind a useful type on his debut at Windsor, and improved as expected to open his account in heavy ground at Salisbury next time, beating a subsequent three-time winner by a head and displaying a good attitude.

Given how that form has worked out, he looked potentially well treated on his handicap debut in the Melrose at York last time, attracting support at big odds and duly running a cracker to finish third.

That was a much improved performance, clearly relishing the step up to this trip, having to switch over a furlong out but finishing his race to good effect. The likely easier ground at Haydock will suit him well and he remains a horse to be positive about following a 3 lb rise.