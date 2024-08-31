Sporting Life
Flagged Up2

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Saturday's racing

By Timeform
16:59 · SAT August 31, 2024

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Super Sox – 15:30 Tipperary

Flag: Horse In Focus

Super Sox built on the promise of her first two starts when opening her account over seven furlongs at the Curragh in May, putting her experience to good use but readily on top of two next-time-out winers in second and third.

She was off the track for three months after, but confirmed she’s a filly improving in leaps and bounds when taking the step up into listed class in her stride with an impressive victory at Cork last month.

It is worth noting that she carried 2 lb overweight that day, too, displaying a smart turn of foot to win readily. Super Sox appeals as a filly who has even more to offer and is expected to go very close now moving into pattern company.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

