Super Sox built on the promise of her first two starts when opening her account over seven furlongs at the Curragh in May, putting her experience to good use but readily on top of two next-time-out winers in second and third.

She was off the track for three months after, but confirmed she’s a filly improving in leaps and bounds when taking the step up into listed class in her stride with an impressive victory at Cork last month.

It is worth noting that she carried 2 lb overweight that day, too, displaying a smart turn of foot to win readily. Super Sox appeals as a filly who has even more to offer and is expected to go very close now moving into pattern company.