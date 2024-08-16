The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Greek Flower - 14:15 Curragh Flags: Horse In Focus, Horses For Courses, Top-Rated

Greek Flower has finished runner-up on all three starts this season but has shown run-by-run improvement on Timeform's scale and her last two efforts, in particular, make her of interest in this less-competitive sprint. Greek Flower was 6 lb out of the weights in the Rockingham Handicap on her penultimate start, but she did some excellent late work from an unpromising position to get to within a length and a half of the winner who ploughed a lone furrow on the far rail. Upped from five furlongs to an extended six in the David Power Memorial last month, Greek Flower again caught the eye with how well she finished from off the pace and she can perhaps have her effort marked up given she made her challenge towards the centre of the track and slightly away from the main action. Those two efforts underline her effectiveness at this course (she also won over course and distance last season) and she remains well treated after edging up 2 lb.

