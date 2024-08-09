Anmaat has a long layoff to overcome but he has a good record when fresh and his in-form trainer, Owen Burrows, also does well with horses coming back from a long absence. Anmaat showed his effectiveness over this course and distance when a four-length winner of this race two years ago, putting up a performance which identified him as a high-class racehorse. He wasn't quite at that level in two starts last season, though he did still win the Group 1 Prix d'Ispahan at Longchamp and doesn't have to carry a penalty for that success. Even rated on last year's form he has a 5 lb edge on Timeform's ratings.

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here .

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.