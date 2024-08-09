Sporting Life
Flagged Up2

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Saturday's racing

By Timeform
18:32 · FRI August 09, 2024

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Anmaat - 15:00 Haydock

Flags: Horses For Courses, Hot Trainer, Top-Rated

Anmaat has a long layoff to overcome but he has a good record when fresh and his in-form trainer, Owen Burrows, also does well with horses coming back from a long absence. Anmaat showed his effectiveness over this course and distance when a four-length winner of this race two years ago, putting up a performance which identified him as a high-class racehorse. He wasn't quite at that level in two starts last season, though he did still win the Group 1 Prix d'Ispahan at Longchamp and doesn't have to carry a penalty for that success. Even rated on last year's form he has a 5 lb edge on Timeform's ratings.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

