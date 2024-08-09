The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Flags: Horses For Courses, Hot Trainer, Top-Rated
Anmaat has a long layoff to overcome but he has a good record when fresh and his in-form trainer, Owen Burrows, also does well with horses coming back from a long absence. Anmaat showed his effectiveness over this course and distance when a four-length winner of this race two years ago, putting up a performance which identified him as a high-class racehorse. He wasn't quite at that level in two starts last season, though he did still win the Group 1 Prix d'Ispahan at Longchamp and doesn't have to carry a penalty for that success. Even rated on last year's form he has a 5 lb edge on Timeform's ratings.
