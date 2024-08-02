Jehangeer was gelded and given a breathing operation after shaping with encouragement when third on his handicap debut and reappearance at Newmarket in May and he took a step forward to score at Thirsk last month. Jehangeer looked uncomfortable with the pace and was rather taken off his feet in the early stages of that six-furlong handicap, but he came with a late surge to lead half a furlong out and was ultimately well on top, passing the post with an advantage of a length and a quarter. The strength Jehangeer showed at the finish suggests that he'll relish this step up to seven furlongs, while his tall physique and excellent pedigree (brother to Group 1 winner Hello Youmzain) offers encouragement that he can keep on progressing. He's the only runner in this line-up with the Timeform 'p' to denote that he's likely to improve.

