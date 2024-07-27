Friendly Soul is bred in the purple and she made the perfect start to her career when making a winning debut over a mile at Kempton in December, displaying a nice change of gear to quicken into the lead under two furlongs out and just kept up to her work under a hands-and-heels ride in the closing stages.

She looked a bright prospect when following up in the Pretty Polly Stakes at Newmarket in May, finding a jolt of improvement to keep the odds-on favourite at bay. Friendly Soul again travelled and quickened well that day, so it was bitterly disappointing when she failed to beat a rival home in the Musidora Stakes at York last time.

However, she was ridden much more patiently there, while she may have also found the race coming too soon just 10 days after her Newmarket success. She wasn’t persevered with once held and, given how impressive she had looked previously, it would be unfair to judge her on that effort alone. Friendly Soul represents top connections and will likely prove hard to beat if bouncing back to her best.