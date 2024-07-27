Sporting Life
Flagged Up2

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Saturday's racing

By Timeform
09:09 · SAT July 27, 2024

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Friendly Soul – 14:25 Ascot

Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated

Friendly Soul is bred in the purple and she made the perfect start to her career when making a winning debut over a mile at Kempton in December, displaying a nice change of gear to quicken into the lead under two furlongs out and just kept up to her work under a hands-and-heels ride in the closing stages.

She looked a bright prospect when following up in the Pretty Polly Stakes at Newmarket in May, finding a jolt of improvement to keep the odds-on favourite at bay. Friendly Soul again travelled and quickened well that day, so it was bitterly disappointing when she failed to beat a rival home in the Musidora Stakes at York last time.

However, she was ridden much more patiently there, while she may have also found the race coming too soon just 10 days after her Newmarket success. She wasn’t persevered with once held and, given how impressive she had looked previously, it would be unfair to judge her on that effort alone. Friendly Soul represents top connections and will likely prove hard to beat if bouncing back to her best.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

