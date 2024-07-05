Golden Myrrh failed to meet expectations when sent off favourite on her handicap debut at Nottingham in May but she showed much improved form to get off the mark at Wolverhampton last month and then barely needed to come off the bridle to follow up at Doncaster last week. Golden Myrrh really impressed with how she moved through that race and she scored with a lot more in hand than the three-quarter-length margin might imply, so she still looks fairly treated following a 6 lb rise in the weights, particularly as this daughter of Frankel, who cost 200,000 guineas as a yearling, could still have more to offer. The good form of trainer Ralph Beckett is also in her favour.

