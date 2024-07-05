Sporting Life
Flagged Up2

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Saturday's racing

By Timeform
17:37 · FRI July 05, 2024

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Golden Myrrh - 15:25 Beverley

Flags: Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer, Top-Rated

Golden Myrrh failed to meet expectations when sent off favourite on her handicap debut at Nottingham in May but she showed much improved form to get off the mark at Wolverhampton last month and then barely needed to come off the bridle to follow up at Doncaster last week. Golden Myrrh really impressed with how she moved through that race and she scored with a lot more in hand than the three-quarter-length margin might imply, so she still looks fairly treated following a 6 lb rise in the weights, particularly as this daughter of Frankel, who cost 200,000 guineas as a yearling, could still have more to offer. The good form of trainer Ralph Beckett is also in her favour.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

