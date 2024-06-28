The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Great Max - 19:00 Doncaster Flags: Horse In Focus, Top-Rated

Great Max hasn't won since making a successful debut for Michael Bell at Newbury in 2021 but he's fallen a long way in the weights in the past year and has shown signs of late that he's capable of capitalising on his reduced mark. Great Max has been with a few yards but has offered encouragement on both starts since joining David O'Meara, a trainer who does well with his recruits. Great Max was unlucky in running when sixth at Newmarket in a race that has worked out well and he also shaped better than the result might suggest when seventh over a mile here last time as he travelled as well as anything but his position towards the far flank meant he was caught away from the heart of the action. This drop back in trip shouldn't be an issue based on how well he travelled last time and he looks capable of snapping the losing sequence off a mark that is 20 lb lower than it was at the start of last season.

What are the Flags? Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here .