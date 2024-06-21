Bedtime Story boasts an excellent pedigree being by Frankel out of dual Nunthorpe winner Mecca's Angel, and she made a highly promising start to her career when winning at Leopardstown earlier this month. A steady pace meant that the overall time wasn't anything special but Bedtime Story clocked an impressive closing sectional, under just a hands-and-heels ride, which suggests that her effort can be upgraded and that she's capable of better under more favourable circumstances. The sex allowance that she receives here also propels her to the top of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and she's a strong contender for Aidan O'Brien who has an excellent recent record in this race and has his team in good order.

