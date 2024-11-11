Sporting Life
Timeform Flagged Up selection
Timeform Flagged Up selection

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Monday's racing

By Timeform
07:51 · MON November 11, 2024

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Come On John – 18:45 Wolverhampton

Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated

Come On John lost his way for Michael Attwater, but he’s become yet another horse to be rejuvenated by the burgeoning James Owen yard, taking a step back in the right direction on his debut and building on that promise when resuming winning ways over 11 furlongs at Southwell 11 days ago.

He is really well handicapped these days and duly took advantage of his falling mark, appreciating the step back up in trip and actually having more in hand than the one and a quarter length winning margin suggests.

Come On John had to delay his effort when short of room around three furlongs out, having to weave his way through over a furlong from home and displaying a nice turn of foot to be readily on top at the line. A subsequent 6lb rise is very fair and he remains a horse to keep on the right side.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

