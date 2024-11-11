Come On John lost his way for Michael Attwater, but he’s become yet another horse to be rejuvenated by the burgeoning James Owen yard, taking a step back in the right direction on his debut and building on that promise when resuming winning ways over 11 furlongs at Southwell 11 days ago.

He is really well handicapped these days and duly took advantage of his falling mark, appreciating the step back up in trip and actually having more in hand than the one and a quarter length winning margin suggests.

Come On John had to delay his effort when short of room around three furlongs out, having to weave his way through over a furlong from home and displaying a nice turn of foot to be readily on top at the line. A subsequent 6lb rise is very fair and he remains a horse to keep on the right side.