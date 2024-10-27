Sporting Life
Flagged Up2

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Monday's racing

By Timeform
17:02 · SUN October 27, 2024

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Unique Journey - 14:00 Galway

Flags: Horse In Focus, Jockey Uplift, Top-Rated

Unique Journey didn't show a great deal in maidens but he produced a much more encouraging effort when a close-up third on his handicap debut at Navan earlier this month. Unique Journey, racing in cheekpieces for the first time, travelled fluently in rear but had no room approaching the final furlong when trying to make headway. He kept on strongly when the gap appeared, though, leaving the impression that he's started in handicaps from a lenient mark and that he might have gone close with a clear run. Leading rider Billy Lee takes over from apprentice Scott McCullagh and Unique Journey can build on his recent promise with the step up in trip to seven furlongs not expected to pose a problem based on pedigree or how he finished off at Navan.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

