Unique Journey didn't show a great deal in maidens but he produced a much more encouraging effort when a close-up third on his handicap debut at Navan earlier this month. Unique Journey, racing in cheekpieces for the first time, travelled fluently in rear but had no room approaching the final furlong when trying to make headway. He kept on strongly when the gap appeared, though, leaving the impression that he's started in handicaps from a lenient mark and that he might have gone close with a clear run. Leading rider Billy Lee takes over from apprentice Scott McCullagh and Unique Journey can build on his recent promise with the step up in trip to seven furlongs not expected to pose a problem based on pedigree or how he finished off at Navan.

