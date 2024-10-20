The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Flag: Horse In Focus
Spirit of Acklam had made such a promising start to his career that he was sent off a single-figure price for the London Gold Cup, one of the strongest three-year-old middle-distance handicaps of the season, on his handicap debut at Newbury in May.
Spirit of Acklam failed to fire there, coming home last of 13, but he shaped with plenty of encouragement on his belated return to action at Ayr three weeks ago, finishing a close-up third despite understandably looking a touch rusty.
He is entitled to be sharper with that run under his belt, he's proven on testing ground and, with very few miles on the clock, he looks capable of raising his game.
