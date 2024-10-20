Sporting Life
Timeform Flagged Up selection for Monday's racing

By Timeform
18:15 · SUN October 20, 2024

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Spirit of Acklam - 16:45 Pontefract

Flag: Horse In Focus

Spirit of Acklam had made such a promising start to his career that he was sent off a single-figure price for the London Gold Cup, one of the strongest three-year-old middle-distance handicaps of the season, on his handicap debut at Newbury in May.

Spirit of Acklam failed to fire there, coming home last of 13, but he shaped with plenty of encouragement on his belated return to action at Ayr three weeks ago, finishing a close-up third despite understandably looking a touch rusty.

He is entitled to be sharper with that run under his belt, he's proven on testing ground and, with very few miles on the clock, he looks capable of raising his game.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Next Off

