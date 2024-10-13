Sporting Life
Flagged Up2

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Monday's racing

By Timeform
17:50 · SUN October 13, 2024

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

South Parade - 14:50 Musselburgh

Flags: Horse In Focus, Sectional Timing, Top-Rated

South Parade showed improved form to get off the mark at Thirsk in August and has remained in good order since, finishing placed on her three subsequent starts and beaten less than a length on each occasion. She can have her latest third at Chester upgraded as she raced wider than the pair who beat her and also raced closer to the pace in a race run at a strong gallop. She looks fairly treated off the same mark here, is well drawn near the rail and looks capable of launching a bold bid.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

