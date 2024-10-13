South Parade showed improved form to get off the mark at Thirsk in August and has remained in good order since, finishing placed on her three subsequent starts and beaten less than a length on each occasion. She can have her latest third at Chester upgraded as she raced wider than the pair who beat her and also raced closer to the pace in a race run at a strong gallop. She looks fairly treated off the same mark here, is well drawn near the rail and looks capable of launching a bold bid.

