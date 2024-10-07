Sporting Life
Flagged Up2

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Monday's racing

By Timeform
09:29 · MON October 07, 2024

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Sofia The First – 13:40 Yarmouth

Flags: Jockey Uplift, Top Rated

SOFIA THE FIRST wasn’t fancied in the betting and was in need of the experience on her debut at Goodwood, but she showed more at Salisbury on her next start, and continued the theme of run-to-run progression when opening her account on the all-weather at Lingfield last month.

She still looked a little rough around the edges on that occasion, but confirmed the promise of her previous run, taking a keen hold out wide and having to come even wider still entering the straight, finding plenty once she found her stride in the straight to narrowly prevail.Sofia The First left the impression she’d be well suited by a mile that day, and an opening mark of 72 seems fair, so she’s a strong fancy to follow up with Oisin Murphy taking over in the saddle for the first time.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

