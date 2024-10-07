SOFIA THE FIRST wasn’t fancied in the betting and was in need of the experience on her debut at Goodwood, but she showed more at Salisbury on her next start, and continued the theme of run-to-run progression when opening her account on the all-weather at Lingfield last month.

She still looked a little rough around the edges on that occasion, but confirmed the promise of her previous run, taking a keen hold out wide and having to come even wider still entering the straight, finding plenty once she found her stride in the straight to narrowly prevail.Sofia The First left the impression she’d be well suited by a mile that day, and an opening mark of 72 seems fair, so she’s a strong fancy to follow up with Oisin Murphy taking over in the saddle for the first time.