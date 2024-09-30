Ecclesiastical doesn’t have a bad record at this track, his last winning coming over six furlongs here just under a year ago, and he has been shaping well in defeat on his last few starts.

He caught the eye on his latest start at Ayr with the headgear discarded, racing in a prominent position but not settling fully, and those exertions seemingly told in the finish.

The return to the all-weather and racing round a bend should help Ecclesiastical and, still on a mark which is 1 lb lower than his last winning one, he remains a horse to be interested in despite a wider than ideal draw.