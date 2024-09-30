Sporting Life
Timeform Flagged Up selection for Monday's racing

By Timeform
10:05 · MON September 30, 2024

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Ecclesiastical – 19:30 Wolverhampton

Flag: Horse In Focus

Ecclesiastical doesn’t have a bad record at this track, his last winning coming over six furlongs here just under a year ago, and he has been shaping well in defeat on his last few starts.

He caught the eye on his latest start at Ayr with the headgear discarded, racing in a prominent position but not settling fully, and those exertions seemingly told in the finish.

The return to the all-weather and racing round a bend should help Ecclesiastical and, still on a mark which is 1 lb lower than his last winning one, he remains a horse to be interested in despite a wider than ideal draw.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

