The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Flags: Horse In Focus, Sectional Flag, Top-Rated
Blacklion had been disappointing on his first four starts for George Baker (previously with Jamie Osborne) but he proved a different proposition back on the all-weather here a couple of weeks ago, proving value for more than the winning margin of a neck. Blacklion raced towards the rear and still had plenty to do turning in, but he stayed on strongly in the straight, clocking a good sectional time as he hit the front close home. He did well to make up so much ground in a race run at just a fair gallop and a 2 lb rise in the weight underestimates him - he's 3 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and looks the one to beat, for all he needs to prove his effectiveness over this longer trip.
Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.