Blacklion had been disappointing on his first four starts for George Baker (previously with Jamie Osborne) but he proved a different proposition back on the all-weather here a couple of weeks ago, proving value for more than the winning margin of a neck. Blacklion raced towards the rear and still had plenty to do turning in, but he stayed on strongly in the straight, clocking a good sectional time as he hit the front close home. He did well to make up so much ground in a race run at just a fair gallop and a 2 lb rise in the weight underestimates him - he's 3 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and looks the one to beat, for all he needs to prove his effectiveness over this longer trip.

