Midnight Drive showed improved form to open her account on her handicap debut over this course and distance in April and she progressed further when following up the following month.
She did so in much more comfortable fashion that day, never too far away in a slowly-run race but still impressing with how she put the race to bed. Midnight Drive failed to land a hat-trick on her turf debut last month, but she fared best of those who were held up, and left the impression she remains on a good mark.
That was also her first start for four months, so she’s entitled to strip fitter, and she makes plenty of appeal returned to this course and distance where she has won both of her starts.
