General Hubble disappointed on his final few starts for Kim Bailey but produced a much more encouraging effort on his first start for Gordon Elliott when third in a handicap chase at Killarney last month. General Hubble had to settle for minor honours but he stayed on to fare best of those held up, and that performance offers a platform on which he can build. He reverts to hurdling here on the same mark he defied at Market Rasen last November, so he's clearly fairly treated, and he could still do better for this powerful yard.

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here .

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.