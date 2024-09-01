Scatchwah produced an encouraging effort when runner-up on his handicap debut at Tipperary last month and he remains with potential after only four starts. Scatchwah covered far more ground than most at Tipperary, where he went eight or nine wide around the home turn, but he still kept on well in the straight and was beaten only a length and a quarter by the favourite. The third home won her next start to give the form a boost and the unexposed Scatchwah looks well treated here off a 1 lb lower mark, particularly with the booking of a much more experienced jockey promising to unlock further improvement.

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here .

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.