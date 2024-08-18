Miss Monte Carlo was an eye-catching second on her handicap debut at Leicester last month and can build on that promise here. She was disadvantaged by being held up in a race run at a steady gallop and was further inconvenienced by the sustained trouble in running she met on the approach to the final furlong. By the time Miss Monte Carlo was in the clear the winner had flown, but she finished with a flourish and should have more to give when granted better luck.

