Ayr Poet is still searching for a first win this season but he's fallen in the weights and took a step back in the right direction when third at Carlisle last week. Ayr Poet, who was ridden by an inexperienced jockey, ended up further back than ideal in a steadily-run race, but he kept on promisingly into third, leaving the impression that he's in good enough form to take advantage of a mark that's 4 lb lower than the one he defied at this track last September. He's won five times at Ayr, including the last two editions of this race, and it could be significant that Jim Goldie has turned to Paul Mulrennan who has been aboard for four of the horse's five wins at this venue

