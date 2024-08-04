Harley Street had offered some encouragement when mid-division on his handicap debut and reappearance at Tipperary last month and he again shaped better than the bare result would suggest when fourth at the Galway Festival. Harley Street travelled well towards the inside but he was caught in a pocket as the pace was lifting turning for home and lost his position. However, he did some good late work up the run-in to grab fourth, leaving the impression that he has more to offer, particularly over this longer trip. He ran to a useful level when winning a Flat maiden at the Curragh on his second and final start for his former yard and that effort offers hope he could prove a lot better than his current hurdles mark.

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here .

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.