STRESSFREE ran a cracker in a deeper handicap than this at York last time and he can notch a first win of the campaign for in-form David O’Meara and with Danny Tudhope on board for only the second time this season. Stressfree has been placed in his last two runs, in fact, but his York effort was particularly promising as he came from much further back than the pair he pulled clear with. Soon travelling smoothly held up, he was going well when denied a run over two furlongs out but after weaving his way through kept on well to finish third behind Karmology with five lengths back to the fourth horse. A keeping-on second at Doncaster on his penultimate start, Stressfree can get his head in front this time.

